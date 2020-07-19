New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The campaign to boycott Chinese products continued following the violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh last month.

On Sunday, Shekhar Gupta, a social activist, joined the campaign. He distributed 'Made-in India' products to the needy with an aim to spread the awareness of using domestic products.

Also Read | Ravana Was 1st Person to Fly Aircraft? Sri Lanka Claims Enough Evidence Available, Tells People to help With Research.

Gupta said, "By boycotting Chinese-made products and adopting Indian-made goods, we will generate employment in the country."

The traders' body in India recently condemned the Galwan clash and launched a flagship campaign "Bhartiya Samaan, Hamara Abhiman" to boycott Chinese goods.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2020 Date: When Will Muslims Celebrate Bakrid in Saudi Arabia And India?.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had issued a list of 500 items to be boycotted from categories like FMCG products, consumer durables, toys, finished fabrics, textiles, builder hardware, footwear, apparel among others.

Earlier, traders in New Delhi protested against China-made products and called for boycott of Chinese products.

Several political leaders have also urged people to adopt 'swadeshi' (indigenous) products.

"I urge my brothers and sisters to demolish China economically," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)