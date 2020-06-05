World News | Brazil Has New High in COVID Deaths, with 1,473

World. (File Image)

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 5 (PTI) Brazil has reported 1,473 more COVID-19 deaths, the biggest 24-hour increase in the country's death toll since the outbreak began.

That's equal to more than one death per minute, and means the country now has the world's third highest death toll.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.0 Hit Hampi in Karnataka at 6:55 AM: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

For the second straight night, the health ministry delayed release of Thursday's data until 10 p.m. local time, after Brazil's widely watched evening news program ended. Thursday was the third straight day with a new daily high for Brazil's coronavirus deaths.

Brazil has reported more than 34,000 deaths from the virus so far, meaning it surpassed the amount in Italy and trails only the U.K. and U.S. Experts consider the tally a significant undercount due to insufficient testing. (AP)

Also Read | Pentagon-Donald Trump Clash Breaks Open Over Use of Military to Quell Protests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)