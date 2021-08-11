Brasilia [Brazil], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,211 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 564,773, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 20,212,642 after 34,885 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

So far, more than 154 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of vaccine, with over 46.1 million people fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

