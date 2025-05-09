Brasilia [Brazil], May 9 (ANI): Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on India and Pakistan to exercise the utmost restraint to prevent an escalation of tensions. It also advised Brazilian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Kashmir and adjacent areas.

In a statement issued on Thursday on the situation of conflict between India and Pakistan, Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its condemnation of all acts of terrorism and said it is monitoring the situation of Brazilians in the area. It also shared consular emergency hotline numbers for Brazilian nationals in New Delhi and Islamabad.

It said, "As expressed in the statement of 23 April regarding the attack in Kashmir on the previous day, the Government of Brazil reiterates its repudiation of all acts of terrorism. Brazil calls on the parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint in order to prevent an escalation of tensions."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Brazilian nationals to refrain from non-essential travel to Kashmir and adjacent regions. Itamaraty is monitoring the situation of Brazilians in the area. There are no reports of Brazilian victims. The Embassies of Brazil in New Delhi and Islamabad remain at the disposal of the Brazilian community through the following consular emergency hotline numbers," it added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine terror sites, which were successfully hit.

During the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army has successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

In a post on X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were "effectively neutralised" and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to. The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," the Army stated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. (ANI)

