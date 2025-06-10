Rio de Janeiro, Jun 10 (AP) Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is testifying for the first time before the Supreme Court over an alleged plot to remain in power and overturn the 2022 election result.

Bolsonaro and seven close allies are being questioned by a panel of top judges as part of a trial over allegations that they devised a multi-step scheme to keep Bolsonaro in office despite his election defeat to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (AP)

