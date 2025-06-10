Rio de Janeiro, Jun 10 (AP) Brazilian police arrested at least 11 people on Tuesday during an early morning operation against drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro favelas, the state's civil police said in a statement.

The raid led to gunfire and a bus driver and a passenger were injured by stray bullets in two different buses on Rio 's main avenues, local news outlet G1 reported. Footage on social media showed residents crouching near a highway.

The operation in the Israel Complex — a conglomeration of several favelas in Rio's northern zone – targeted the criminal organisation known as Pure Third Command, and is part of a series of actions aiming to dismantle the faction, police said.

The latest operation was the result of a seven-month long investigation, which led to the identification of 44 drug traffickers, police said.

In addition to the arrests, police also seized three rifles.

Authorities say the gang intimidates residents, expels rivals, attacks security agents and imposes its rule through curfews. (AP)

