Brasilia [Brazil], July 07 (ANI): Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country after the US with 1.63 million cases.

The country has reported over 65,556 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: UAE Embassy Extends Full Cooperation With Indian Customs Authorities, Urges Stringent Legal Action Against Culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)