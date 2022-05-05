Beijing, May 5 (PTI) The first BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Centre (BPIC) Training Programme will be held in the southeastern coastal Chinese city of Xiamen from May 11 to 13 with the theme of 'industrial internet'.

Nominations for this are sought from Indians who are currently based in China to join physically, a press release issued by the Indian Embassy on Thursday said.

The training programme will provide lectures by top experts from research institutes and enterprises, interactions with peers from other countries and closer observations to cases of 'industrial internet' applications in industries.

BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Fellowships for a very limited on-site trainee for participation in the programme will be provided by BPIC, the press release said.

Indians from government, enterprises, research institutions and universities who are present in China and are interested to join are requested to apply by May 6, 2022.

