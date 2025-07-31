London, Jul 31 (PTI) One of Britain's leading Indian-origin hoteliers, Surinder Arora, on Thursday revealed plans to join the race to expand Heathrow Airport with a cost-efficient solution that offers a fully operational third runway by 2035.

The Arora Group, behind some of the UK's prominent hotels and luxury resorts, said its "Heathrow West" proposal to the UK government has been developed alongside American civil engineers Bechtel, who have a track record of delivering airport projects globally.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Villagers Discover Gold Dust in Syria's Raqqa As Euphrates River Recedes? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Claim.

The company said the full proposal for the expansion of the UK's only hub airport submitted to the Department of Transport (DfT), delivers on the government's ambition to unlock economic growth and offer consumers greater choice, with signi?cantly improved levels of efficiency, service and resilience for airlines and passengers.

"After a decade working with our world leading design and delivery team, I am very proud that the Arora Group can ?nally unveil to the UK government our Heathrow West proposal, which directly meets and supports the United Kingdom's primary objective of unlocking economic growth at the UK's only hub airport, with a strong commitment of doing so on-budget and on-time," said Arora.

Also Read | Mississippi Dog Attack: 57-Year-Old Employee Mauled to Death by Pit Bull and Mixed Breed While Placing Them Into Kennel at Animal Shelter in Water Valley; 1 Dog Shot, Another Euthanised.

"We are delighted that the government has taken a common-sense approach to invite proposals from all interested parties for the very ?rst time rather than granting exclusivity to the current airport operator, no matter its track record. I want the UK to succeed... Our project will generate employment and skills training opportunities across every region of the UK."

The billionaire tycoon claimed that his plans incorporate simpler and less disruptive construction, enabling earlier delivery of new terminal capacity and avoiding the major disruption of building over the M25 highway.

"Heathrow West will have a board that comprises members with proven track records in governance, ?nance, construction, aviation and sustainability. Furthermore, Heathrow West will be committed to working with airlines to adapt its design to ensure it provides value for money and operational resilience while promoting technological innovation," said Carlton Brown, CEO of Heathrow West.

"Ultimately, I want to see Heathrow help Britain become the best-connected nation in the world and facilitate the trade and inward investment our UK economy needs in order to compete with the rest of the world. There is no reason as to why the UK's only hub cannot outcompete not just its European rivals, but also Dubai, Singapore and others."

The company said building a shorter 2,800-metre third runway, instead of the full-length 3,500-metre runway planned by the airport, would result in "reduced risk" and avoid "spiralling cost".

With a shorter runway, efficient construction programme, fewer dependencies and a clear path to site mobilisation, the evidence provided in the submission strongly suggests that this scheme, and the new runway in particular, can be delivered in the target timeframe of 10 years while offering a more acceptable and cost-effective solution, the property and retail group said.

The plan by the British Indian hotel magnate includes building a new terminal, which would open in two phases in 2036 and 2040.

Locally to Heathrow in west London, the Arora Group properties include the Hilton Garden Inn London, Holiday Inn Express Heathrow T4 and So?tel London Heathrow T5.

Its portfolio also includes the Fairmont Windsor Park, InterContinental London – The O2, and Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa – which served as host during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the UK last week.

UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to review the Airports National Policy Statement, which provides the basis for decision-making on the Heathrow expansion, the government's agenda to meet the ever-increasing air traffic demands at Britain's largest international airport.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)