Birmingham [UK], October 2 (ANI): A video going viral on social media shows a tense confrontation of British Kashmiris with the Pakistani Consul General in Birmingham, where British Kashmiris accused the Pakistani Consul General of fleeing from engagement amid ongoing violence in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The footage captures the Consul General allegedly exiting through a back door and rushing into his vehicle as a group of protestors demand answers regarding the recent civilian deaths and injuries in PoJK.

The protestors, from the British-Kashmiri diaspora group, can be heard voicing anger and betrayal, accusing Pakistani authorities of avoiding accountability.

"Talk to us! We just want to speak with you. Come out and lower the window!" one protester shouts at the car. "Our people are dying, and you can't even speak to us? Who do you think you are? Don't you have any respect?" said angry voice from the crowd.

In the video, one protester claims that over 20 civilians have been killed and more than 200 injured in recent violence.

"He was trying to secretly escape from here, so we stopped him. Why doesn't he want to talk to us?" another protester said directly to the camera, confronting the Consul General.

The crowd can be seen raising slogans and waving flags, demanding justice and accountability for the suffering of the people in PoJK. The video has been widely shared on different social media platforms, drawing attention from activists and diaspora communities across Europe and beyond.

Mass protests and shutdowns have erupted across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, driven by the Joint Awami Action Committee's demands for basic rights, economic relief, and political autonomy. Violent clashes and Islamabad's continued inaction have intensified public anger.

In Geneva, UKPNP leaders have also urged international intervention, denouncing Pakistan's suppression of dissent. As unrest grows, the movement signals a unified and determined pushback against decades of neglect and unfulfilled promises by the Pakistani state. (ANI)

