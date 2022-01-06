London [UK], January 6 (ANI): Lord Nazir Ahmed, the former Labour peer has been found guilty by the Sheffield Crown Court in the United Kingdom of sexual offences against two children in the 1970s, Pakistani media has reported.

Geo tv on Wednesday however reported that the former Member of House of Lords of the UK announced that he will be appealing against the conviction of the court over eight counts of alleged sexual offences against him.

A legal representative of Lord Nazir said that the "verdicts have gone completely against the evidence presented before the jury during the trial at the Sheffield Crown Court."

"We have instructed our lawyers to appeal against the conviction," he said, as per Geo tv.

According to the media outlet, the court announced that Lord Nazir has been found guilty of trying to rape a girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s.

In March 2019, Lord Ahmed was charged with historical sexual offences against two children, two counts of attempted rape and one count of indecent assault in the early 1970s.

The charges against Ahmed relate to two complainants - a boy and a girl - and to alleged incidents between 1971 and 1974 when he was a teenager. The indecent assault charge relates to a boy under 14.

Nazir Ahmed was born in Pakistan occupied Kashmir but his political roots are in Rotherham, where he grew up and still lives. He moved to the United Kingdom in 1969 with his family to join his father who was working in steel factories in Rotherham.

He joined the Labour Party in 1975 aged 18 and became a councillor in Rotherham in 1990.

Educated locally, he joined the Labour party at 18 and served for a decade on Rotherham metropolitan borough council. After studying at Sheffield Hallam University, he ran a chain of shops in his home town and became a property developer.

In 1998, he became one of the first Muslim peers to be appointed to the House of Lords by then-Prime Minister Tony Blair. He resigned from the Labour Party in 2013.

In November 2020, the British-Pakistani resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has been an ardent supporter of Khalistani terror groups and a critic of the Indian government's policies.

Though he projected himself as a crusader of Kashmir cause yet in reality he used his position to sexually exploit Kashmiri women.

The British-Pakistani resigned on November 14 but a House of Lords Conduct Committee recommended that he should have been expelled.

A group of Kashmiri women in London had launched a Hollywood style #MeToo protest campaign against politicians including Nazir and faith healers who are exploiting vulnerable women in the Kashmiri community, the committee report stated. (ANI)

