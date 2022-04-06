Sofia [Bulgaria], April 6 (ANI/Sputnik): The Bulgarian government is discussing lawmakers' proposal to declare Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova persona non grata, said media reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev.

The Democratic Bulgaria alliance demanded earlier this month that the Russian ambassador be expelled from the country in connection with the provocation in Ukraine's Bucha.

According to Vassilev, the cabinet can voice its stance on the matter later on Wednesday, the Nova broadcaster reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

