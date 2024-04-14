Karachi [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): The owners of small and big businesses in Pakistan now face heavy taxation at the hands of the administration.

The latest taxation schedules have made business even more difficult for the businessmen of Karachi. Such heavy taxes make the survival of big and small businesses difficult in an already nosediving economy of the country.

Notably, high inflation, heavy taxes, and the incapability of the administration to control this financial chaos have already ruined Ramadan and Eid this year in Pakistan.

A journalist from Karachi, while commenting on the latest taxation policy, stated "If the tax is imposed on the big traders, it is good, but those who are ordinary traders, including fruit and vegetable traders, then they are burdening the people."

He further stated that "it is all related to their acts of corruption, and the entire taxation system is to cover it up. The most recent tax increase raised the cost of petrol and this ultimately has increased the pressure on the income of a common citizen."

"The month of Ramadan has just now passed, during the entire month, no relief package was announced by the government. Even the cost of basic amenities like fruits and vegetables is being heavily taxed. We common people do not deserve and cannot afford this much of tax which is being imposed upon us," he added.

"Such heavy taxes on items like fruits and utensils is rendering the general public incapable of affording basic needs. It is high time that the administration understands that such a taxation policy is a burden upon the people and they will not be able to survive this very long" he mentioned.

While suggesting a probable way out, the journalist mentioned that the only way out now is to make integral changes in the taxation system at a time when the country is reeling under an economic crisis. (ANI)

