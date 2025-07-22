New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday enlisted areas that have emerged as pillars of India-UK bilateral cooperation, saying that the partnership has seen regular high-level exchanges across sectors such as trade, investment and defence.

Addressing a special press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Maldives, Foreign Secretary Misri said, "There are regular engagements at the level of External Affairs Minister and his counterpart, the British Foreign Secretary, and there are several other institutional mechanisms at ministerial level dealing with strategic issues, financial, economic, energy related issues, as well as science and technology. In the contemporary times, the sectors of business, technology, research, education innovation, the knowledge economy have emerged as pillars of our bilateral cooperation."

Misri also mentioned how the India-UK partnership was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 and since then, it has seen regular high level political exchanges. He said that both sides remain committed to taking this partnership to even higher levels.

"Our bilateral trade is across USD 55 billion in 2023-24. UK is also the sixth largest investor in India, with accumulative investment of USD 36 billion and interestingly, India itself is a large source of foreign direct investment in the UK with a cumulative investment of close to USD 20 billion," he said.

Misri added, "In the defence sector, we are seeing regular interactions and exercises amongst all three branches of the armed forces."

Speaking on the importance of the Indian Diaspora, Misri hailed them as the living bridge that connects India and the UK. "One of the most important, probably the foundational aspects of this relationship is the living bridge that connects India in the UK, people of Indian origin in the UK nearly 1.8 million strong Indian diaspora, which has contributed to strengthening bonds of friendship between our two countries, but has also made extremely valuable contributions through UK economy."

He also spoke about the issue of Khalistani extremists and related groups as a matter of concern for India, which has been brought to the attention of partners in the UK.

PM Modi will embark on a two-nation tour of the UK and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26, the MEA had said on July 20. This visit to the UK is at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while the state visit to the Maldives is at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu.

According to the MEA, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with his UK counterpart on the entire gamut of India-UK bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

Over the years, the India-UK historical ties, have transformed into a robust, multi-faceted, mutually beneficial relationship. The relationship has been elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021. New Delhi and London have seen sustained and frequent high level political engagements. Prime Minister Modi has met UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer twice over the past one year. They met on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Brazil in November 2024, and again during G7 Summit in June 2025. Both also had multiple telephonic conversations over the period. (ANI)

