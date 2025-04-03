Gilgit [PoGB], April 3 (ANI): Businesses in Hunza, particularly in Gojal Valley of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), have been grappling with severe challenges due to unreliable internet services, as reported by Pamir Times.

Frequent disruptions and long periods of connectivity loss have left many local entrepreneurs, especially hotel operators, struggling to manage bookings and sustain operations.

Also Read | Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea's Defence Giant Signs USD 253.6 Million Deal To Export Self-Propelled K9 Howitzer for Indian Army.

Hotel owners in Gojal have expressed frustration, highlighting how the unstable internet hampers their ability to confirm reservations or respond to customer inquiries in a timely manner, as cited by Pamir Times.

"We are losing customers daily because we can't process bookings," said one hotel owner, pointing out that outages sometimes last for hours or even an entire day.

Also Read | .

According to Pamir Times, in addition to the connectivity issues, locals have also been dissatisfied with the high costs associated with internet services. Business owners and residents accuse service providers of failing to meet their commitments despite charging steep fees.

A shopkeeper shared, "We pay high prices for services, yet the quality is consistently poor. The providers make promises but fail to deliver."

Despite numerous complaints and requests for improvement, the situation remains unchanged, leaving many worried about the long-term impact on local businesses. As tourism continues to thrive in the region, reliable internet connectivity has become essential, particularly for those who rely on digital tools to run their businesses.

Local residents and business owners are urging both the government and service providers to take immediate steps to improve internet stability in Hunza, recognizing that a functional digital infrastructure is critical for the region's economic development and tourism industry. The community hopes that their concerns will be addressed before the ongoing issues further hinder the local economy.

The residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) continue to speak out about the social, economic, and political challenges they face. Their protests highlight the demand for justice, equality, and better living conditions, as they call for greater representation, rights, and development opportunities in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)