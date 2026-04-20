Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday announced Rs two lakh to the families of the victims and one lakh to those seriously injured in a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, in which 15 people were killed.

"While no amount of financial assistance can ever make up for the irreparable loss of lives in the tragic Udhampur road accident, as an immediate succour, the Chief Minister has announced immediate relief from the CM Relief Fund: ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, ₹1 lakh to those seriously injured, and ₹25,000 to those with minor injuries," Chief Minister's Office said in a statement released on Monday.

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Chief Minister has expressed "deep sorrow" over the tragic road accident, it added. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

https://x.com/CM_JnK/status/2046101535634137185?s=20

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The Chief Minister affirmed that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families "in this hour of grief", and that all "necessary assistance is being extended," it added.

Meanwhile, the death toll of the Udhampur bus accident rose to 15, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, said.

The bus was enroute from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

The police official said that the public transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw. The passengers in the auto rickshaw survived. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)