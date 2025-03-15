Balochistan [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has highlighted the abduction of Muheem, a 14-year-old shepherd, by the Pakistan security forces.

The incident took place in his hometown of Kallag Jakki. His father, Hashum, reported that Muheem was taken by an abductor, who is believed to be affiliated with the FC (Frontier Corps), BYC reported.

Also Read | Sam Jones Controversy: US Influencer Apologises After Sparking Outrage for Picking Up Baby Wombat From Its Mother.

The abduction has left the family in distress, and authorities are working on the case to locate and bring the abductor to justice. The family is hopeful for Muheem's safe return, and the incident has raised concerns in the local community, BYC cited.

The abduction and killing of Baloch individuals persist as a significant human rights issue. State security forces continue to persecute the Baloch community, leading to a disturbing rise in disappearances and executions, creating widespread fear and unrest throughout the region.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says He Ordered Washington DC Clean Up To Keep PM Narendra Modi From Seeing 'Tents and Graffiti'.

Earlier, two Baloch youths were extra-judicially killed by Pakistani security forces in Kech, Balochistan.

BYC has called for urgent action and stated that the recent rise in violence is fuelling the ongoing Baloch genocide, with young, aware Baloch individuals being the primary targets. This constitutes a breach of numerous international conventions related to enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

"We call on the international community and human rights organizations to urgently address the situation and intervene to prevent a humanitarian crisis," said BYC.

Recently, Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, cited that in February 2025, there were 18 reported cases of extrajudicial killings.

The absence of independent investigations and accountability has heightened fear and insecurity within the affected communities, while those responsible remain unpunished and continue their actions with impunity.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly voiced concerns about extra judicial killings and the lack of legal due process in Pakistan. Protesters have continuously called on the government, judiciary, and international human rights organizations to act swiftly and address these issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)