Washington DC [USA], July 22 (Sputnik/ANI): California has overtaken New York as the US state with the most reported novel coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The data shows that by midday Wednesday, California has reported 409,305 coronavirus cases while New York has reported 403,973 cases.

In addition, California has also surpassed New York in the number of reported COVID-19-related deaths. California has reported 409,382 deaths and New York has logged 408,181 deaths.

California (39.5 million) has a substantially larger population than New York (19.4 million) respectively.

Overall, the US has reported 3.9 million COVID-19 cases and more than 142,000 virus-related deaths, according to the data. (Sputnik/ANI)

