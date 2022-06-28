Munich [Germany], June 28 (ANI): India is looked upon as a solution provider by all which was quite evident by the body language and camaraderie of leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra over PM's visit to G7 Summit in Germany.

PM Modi on June 26-27 attended the G7 Summit in Germany, held meetings with world leaders as well as interacted with the Indian diaspora.

During a press conference, Kwatra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the G7 summit showed that India's presence is valued by all and that India is looked upon as solution providers by all. You would have seen the body language and camaraderie of leaders with our PM."

In an instance of bonhomie between the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world that caught the eye of viewers, US President Joe Biden walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to greet him at the venue of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at Schloss Elmau, Germany on Monday.

India is among the five partner countries invited to attend the G7 Summit. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today welcomed the Prime Minister at Schloss Elmau, ahead of the G7 Summit.

Providing details of the sessions at G7 Summit, Kwatra noted, "In the first session, PM Modi spoke on climate, energy, and health while in the second session PM addressed issues of food security and gender equality emphasizing India's women-led development approach."

PM Modi will be departing for UAE in the morning of June 28, Kwatra added.

Earlier, at a session on gender equality at G7 Summit in Germany, PM Modi emphasized that India's approach had transitioned from 'women's development' to 'women-led development'.

At the session on 'Stronger Together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality' at G7 Summit in Germany, PM Modi said, "where gender equality is concerned, today, India's approach is moving from 'women's development' to 'women-led development'."

PM Modi also commended the work of the women frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. "More than 6 million Indian women frontline workers kept our citizens safe during the pandemic. Our women scientists made a big contribution to developing vaccines and test kits in India. More than one million female volunteers in India are active in providing rural health, whom we call 'ASHA workers'. Just last month, the World Health Organization honoured these Indian ASHA workers with its '2022 Global Leaders Award'."

During the session, PM Modi also noted the contribution of women in national and state politics. "If all the elected leaders in India from local government to the national government are counted, more than half of them are women, and the total number will be in millions. This shows that Indian women are fully involved in real decision-making today."

Speaking further Modi said that next year, India is going to chair the G20 and with this opportunity, India will maintain close dialogue with G7-countries on other issues, including post-COVID recovery, under the G20 platform.

PM Modi also took notice of the prevailing global issues and said India is all for "peace". "We are meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension. India has always been in favour of peace."

Reiterating India's stand on the Ukraine war, PM Modi upholded the importance and need of holding dialogue. He said that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward. "Even in the present situation, we have constantly urged for the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The impact of this geopolitical tension is not just limited to Europe."

Taking cognizance of the global inflation and food security issues, PM Modi continued saying, "The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries. The energy and security of developing countries is particularly at risk. In this challenging time, India has supplied food grains to many countries in need."PM Modi apprised the leaders of how India helped neighbours like Afghanistan and SriLanka at this time of economic crisis. "We have dispatched about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few months. And even after the heavy earthquake there, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security."Delivering his suggestions on the subject of global food security, PM Modi said, "we must focus on the availability of fertilizers, and keep the value chains of fertilizers smooth at a global scale. We are trying to increase the production of fertilizers in India and seek cooperation from G7-countries in this regard.""Second, India has immense agricultural manpower compared to the countries of the G7. Indian agricultural skills have helped give new life to traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive in some of the countries of the G7. Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries? With the help of traditional talent of India's farmers, food security will be ensured to G7 countries," the Prime Minister added.PM Modi, in his remarks during the session noted that next year, the World is celebrating the International Year of Millets and on this occasion, "we should run a campaign to promote a nutritious alternative like millets.""Millets can make a valuable contribution to ensuring food security in the world.," he said.Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister said, "Finally, I would like to draw the attention of all of you to the 'natural farming' revolution taking place in India. Your experts can study this experiment. We have shared a non-paper on this subject with all of you." (ANI)

