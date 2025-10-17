Ottawa [Canada], October 17 (ANI) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called for the immediate release of Jimmy Lai, the imprisoned Hong Kong democracy advocate and founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily, highlighting growing tensions between Ottawa and Beijing over human rights abuses. Carney's remarks reflect Canada's deep concern for press freedom and humanitarian principles amid China's tightening grip on dissent in Hong Kong, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, speaking in Etobicoke, Ontario, on October 16, Carney stated that Canada's appeal was rooted in "humanitarian grounds" and its commitment to freedom of expression, which he emphasised must extend to Hong Kong. Lai, aged 77, has been incarcerated since 2020 under Beijing's draconian national security law, facing charges of sedition and collusion with foreign forces. The Chinese government accused Lai of promoting so-called "anti-China" activities aimed at destabilising the region.

Lai, who suffers from diabetes, has endured harsh confinement conditions for nearly five years and faces the possibility of a life sentence, numerous Canadian human rights organisations including the Canadian Coalition on Human Rights in China and the Toronto Association for Democracy in China have repeatedly urged Ottawa to grant Lai honorary Canadian citizenship and press for his release, citing his family's Canadian ties.

When questioned about offering citizenship, Carney stressed that Canada's priority is protecting its own citizens but affirmed that his government would continue advocating for Lai's freedom. He also mentioned that Canada was reassessing its economic exposure to China, particularly amid escalating trade disputes involving tariffs on agricultural exports and electric vehicles. Carney referenced his September 23 meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, describing it as "constructive but cautious." China's retaliatory tariffs against Canadian goods have further strained relations, even as Foreign Minister Anita Anand visits China to discuss bilateral ties, as cited by The Epoch Times.

Carney's call aligns with mounting international criticism of China's suppression of journalists and activists. Lai's imprisonment stands as a stark symbol of Beijing's deepening authoritarianism and its systematic dismantling of Hong Kong's promised freedoms, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

