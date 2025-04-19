Ontario [Canada], April 19 (ANI): Twenty-one-year-old Indian international student Harsimrat Randhawa, studying at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, has tragically died after being struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident, CBC News reported.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto confirmed her death in a statement posted on X on Saturday, calling her an "innocent victim" and expressing condolences to her family.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time," the post read.

According to Hamilton police, the shooting took place around 7:30 pm on Thursday near Upper James Street and South Bend Road. Randhawa was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work when she was shot in the chest. Officers who arrived at the scene found her wounded and called for emergency medical assistance. She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said Randhawa was an "innocent bystander" in the crossfire. After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators determined that the shots were fired from a black Mercedes SUV at individuals in a white sedan. The white sedan fled north on Upper James Street while the SUV took off west on South Bend Road.

The shooting also endangered residents in the area. Gunfire penetrated the rear window of a home on Allenby Avenue, where people were watching television. Fortunately, no injuries were reported inside the residence, CBC News reported.

Mohawk College issued a statement mourning the loss. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time," the statement said. "As a member of the Mohawk College community, we know this loss is being felt by many and we will do everything we can to support Harsimrat's friends, family and the broader college community."

Hamilton police are urging anyone with dashboard or security camera footage from 7:15 pm to 7:45 pm near the area to come forward and assist in the ongoing homicide investigation. (ANI)

