Ottawa [Canada] April 28, (ANI): Expressing solidarity over the unprecedented medical emergency India is fighting against COVID-19, Canada offered USD 10 million to Indian Red Cross to support and procure essential supplies.

Canadian Minister Karina Gould of International Development offered medical supplies and other essentials to India.

According to an official statement, "Today, Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada is providing USD 10 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to the Canadian Red Cross to support the Indian Red Cross Society's response to the devastating situation unfolding in India."

"Canada's contribution will support the procurement of essential supplies and medicines, including oxygen cylinders for clinics and ambulances," the release added.

Canada is working with its partners and international organisations to control the spread of COVID-19 around the world. This is vital to helping those affected by the pandemic and protecting their health and safety.

Canadians wishing to donate to emergency efforts in India can do so through the Canadian Red Cross.

"Canada stands with the people of India as they go through these difficult times. This funding will help meet some of the most urgent medical needs like purchasing and distributing essential supplies as well as supporting vital blood and ambulance services," Karina Gould said.

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis of COVID-19, countries like the US, UK, EU, France, and Germany have offered help.

Oxygen containers and cryogenic tanks are being shipped and airlifted from Dubai, Singapore, US, along with other essential medical aids to produce vaccines.

India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

