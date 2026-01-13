Ottawa [Canada], January 13 (ANI): With Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stating that Ottawa, in order to diversify its global trade landscape, will be doubling their non-US exports by the next decade, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik said that the Canadian PM is set to visit India in the coming weeks for the expansion of bilateral trade with New Delhi, after over two years of strained diplomatic relations.

Speaking to CBC's "Power & Politics", the Indian Envoy on Monday stated that Carney's visit to India is aimed at diversifying Canada's trading partners amid high tariffs imposed by the US on its largest trade partner.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs in 2025 Not Driven by AI, Economic Pressures and Restructuring Are Primary Causes: Oxford Economics.

Both India and Canada are facing high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on their exports: 50 per cent tariffs on India, 25 per cent of which is due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian Oil, and 35 per cent tariffs on Canada.

"In a shifting global trade landscape, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We're going to double our non-US exports over the next decade -- to secure new opportunities for Canadian businesses, and create tens of thousands of new careers for Canadian workers." Carney said in a post on X on Monday.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Explains Why He Walked out of Golden Globes 2026 Mid-Show After His Video Goes Viral.

Patnaik, speaking to CBC said Carney's visit is expected after India tables its Union Budget on February 1, describing the renewed engagement as a sign that "trust is back in the system."

He added that diplomats are working to "catch up" on initiatives delayed due to a "slight gap" in relations.

The diplomatic chill between the two nations began in 2023 when India expressed concerns over Canada's perceived leniency towards Khalistani separatist elements and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara the same year.

Patnaik emphasised that the Indian government has denied any involvement, saying, "We have always said it's preposterous, absurd. It's something we don't do," and that "there is no case against the Government of India."

The envoy further noted that Canada's approach is changing under the current leadership, stating, "There's a new prime minister who is changing the way Canada behaves," as quoted by CBC.

In November last year, Carney accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India in early 2026 on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

Following the return of high commissioners in August 2025, the two prime ministers agreed to increase diplomatic staffing to meet growing consular demand and strengthen people-to-people ties. They also agreed to support reciprocal knowledge transfer as part of ongoing engagement between the two countries.

Carney welcomed the progress being made in the law enforcement dialogue between India and Canada.

India and Canada have agreed to begin negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) following a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the summit. The planned CEPA talks aim to raise bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)