American popstar Nick Jonas was seen stepping outside during the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, and he candidly shared the reason why. In a video caught by the portal Parade, the actor was seen looking around as he took a sip of water outside the annual awards ceremony. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Serve Ultimate Couple Goals on the Red Carpet, Actress Greets Everyone With a Namaste (Watch Video).

After the clip went viral online, he responded to a repost on X, in which a fan account said, "social anxiety got the best of him." Jonas said the fan's speculation was right, reports people.com. "Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch," he wrote, referring to his latest single, "Gut Punch." "Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings," he sings in the song's chorus. "How did I get so good at being mean to myself? / I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out / Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself."

Viral Video of Nick Jonas Outside Golden Globes 2026 Venue - WATCH

Nick Jonas taking a water break at the #GoldenGlobes2026! See more red carpet looks at the link below.https://t.co/gzBq6QeGol pic.twitter.com/79Rgd1BUFR — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) January 11, 2026

In the comment section, fans applauded Jonas for being candid about how he felt on Sunday. "You’re doing amazing, sweetie!!!! We all got the social anxiety blues," said a person. Jonas, who lives with type 1 diabetes, has often been vocal about his mental health. In addition to his recent single, he previously told people.com in 2021 that the "mental and emotional health aspect of it (diabetes) is really important."

Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 12, 2026

"I certainly speak to my therapist... and luckily, I've got a really good support system around me and a great set of doctors," he said. "What needs awareness is the mental and emotional impacts that it has not only just on the individual that's affected by the disease, but also by the friends and family and loved ones." Before the 2026 Golden Globes, Jonas filmed a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video in which he stated he was wearing a black Berluti pinstriped tuxedo and accessorising with a watch. BLACKPINK Lisa and Priyanka Chopra Light Up Golden Globes 2026 Together With Their Magical Charm and Energy, Fans Crown Them ‘Queens’ (Watch Videos).

He attended the event with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with whom he filmed a flirty dancing video. Priyanka wore a custom strapless navy blue gown to the 2026 Golden Globes. She paired the look with black Roger Vivier heels and Bulgari jewellery. She presented the Best Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama to The Pitt star Noah Wylie, alongside rapper Lisa.

