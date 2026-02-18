New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Canada's Minister for AI and Digital Innovation, Evan Solomon, will participate in the Global AI Impact Summit being held in the national capital, the High Commission of Canada in India shared on Wednesday.

In a series of posts on X, the High Commission highlighted how the visit aims to strengthen Canada's AI partnership with India, with Minister Solomon slated to meet senior Indian officials.

The posts further noted that the visit is focused on advancing partnerships in the fields of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

"Canada is in New Delhi this week to strengthen its AI partnership with India and engage with global leaders shaping the economy of the future. From February 18 to 21, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon will meet with senior Indian officials and participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The visit is focused on advancing practical partnerships in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies -- expanding opportunities for Canadian companies, attracting investment, and strengthening Canada's competitive position in the global economy," the post stated.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)

