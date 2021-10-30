Aden [Yemen], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A vehicle rigged with explosives blasted near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday, adding there are victims.

"A car bomb exploded at the entrance to Aden International Airport ... in the east of the city," the source said.

The exact number of victims is yet to be established, the source added. (ANI/Sputnik)

