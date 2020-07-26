Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): A car bomb targetted an Afghan National Army unit on the outskirts of Lashkargah city, the capital of Helmand province, TOLOnews reported.

"A car bomb targeted an Afghan National Army unit on the outskirts of Lashkargah city. Fighting is ongoing in the area," a security source was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,165 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Count Reaches 31,086: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The source said that there might be casualties due to the ongoing fighting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)