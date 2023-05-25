Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, May 25 (PTI) A car on Thursday collided with the gates of Downing Street in London where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home and offices are located, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said.

Also Read | Tipu Sultan's Bedchamber Sword Creates New Auction Record in UK; Fetches Over GBP 14 Million.

A man has been arrested after the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said the man had been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving, BBC reported.

Also Read | Singapore Airlines To Not Use Paper Boxes for In-Flight Meals After Travellers' Feedback, Says Report.

The main road running past Downing Street has been closed by police. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)