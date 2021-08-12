Tokyo, Aug 12 (AP) A cargo ship broke into two pieces after running aground in a northern Japanese port and is spilling oil into the sea, Japan's coast guard said Thursday.

All 21 Chinese and Filipino crew members were safely rescued by the coast guard, said the ship's Japanese operator, NYK Line.

Also Read | US: More Than 9,000 Anti-Asian Incidents Reported Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began, Says Report.

The 39,910-ton wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris went aground Wednesday while sailing inside Hachinohe Port. It managed to free itself from the seabed, but suffered a crack which widened and eventually caused the vessel to split into two early Thursday, the coast guard said.

Officials were trying to contain the oil spill. The amount of oil leaked is under investigation, NYK Line said in a statement.

Also Read | Afghanistan Govt Offers 'Share in Power' to Taliban To End Rising Violence in the Country.

The broken hull of the Panamanian-registered ship has drifted about 4 km (2.4 miles) off the coast, it said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)