Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is taken into a vehicle by police as they arrest him, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 9, 2023. (Photo/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 (ANI): In a bizarre turn of events, the CCTV footage of Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 from Islamabad High Court has been stolen, reported Dawn News.

IHC also expressed anger at the information of CCTV footage being stolen from the High Court premises. Justice Miangul Hassan asked how no one was there to "stop these thieves".

Justice Mian Gul Hassan is one of the judges of the division bench, which heard and ruled on the PTI chief's bail plea on Friday.

Dawn reported that all the CCTV footage from May 9, of Imran Khan seated in the Biometrics room and the Pakistan Rangers breaking in through the windows, is stolen, administration of the Islamabad High Court informed the judges.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan said it is weird that there was absolutely no one to stop those people (the thieves) when they were leaving with the CCTV recordings.

All the CCTV videos from May 9, of the court premises during the arrest of the former Pakistan premier, are no longer with the Islamabad High Court, Dawn reported.

Further, according to the report, the whole CCTV system from the control room has been stolen and the judges seemed alarmed that absolutely no one could see the perpetrators leaving with the CCTV system.

The only footage available are those that were recorded on mobile phones at the time of the arrest. No official footage exists with the IHC, reported Dawn.

When the judges asked for the footage, they were informed that the CCTV of the arrest was stolen to which the judges slammed the court administration.

On Tuesday, Imran was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Pakistan Rangers on a warrant issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Pakistan Rangers broke the windows of the bio-metrics room while Imran was present there. They broke in through the windows and arrested the former PM. Then he was dragged out of Islamabad High Court.

According to reports, the former PM was visibly made to crawl when the Rangers held him by the neck and dragged him towards a police vehicle.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered not to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in any case filed after May 9, reported Samaa TV and ARY News.

The court also granted the former premier bail for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The judgment came a day after the Pakistan Supreme Court termed his arrest from the IHC premises "invalid and unlawful", Dawn reported.

Further, according to Dawn News, the Islamabad High Court, while granting a reprieve to the former prime minister, said Imran Khan should be granted bail if martial law, which is sanctioned by Article 245 of the country's Constitution, has been enforced in the country for two weeks.

However, there were no reports in the Pakistan media suggesting that martial law has been enforced in the country. (ANI)

