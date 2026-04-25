New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday held talks with General Kevin B Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Force and Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command, sharing resolve towards regional security.

Both sides articulated a clear intent to expand and operationalise the scope of bilateral engagements.

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As per a statement by the Integrated Defence Staff on X, "General Anil Chauhan CDS engaged with General Kevin B Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Force and Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command reaffirming the deepening strategic convergence between India and the US. Deliberations underscored a shared resolve towards regional security and the enduring maintenance of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/2047902460552134988?s=20

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"Both sides articulated a clear intent to expand and operationalise the scope, complexity and frequency of bilateral and TriService engagements. Recognising technology as a defining determinant of modern power, the partnership continues to evolve with enhanced synergy, capability and strategic foresight," the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, Schneider, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in the national capital to advance bilateral defence initiatives and deepen military-to-military cooperation between India and the United States.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on enhancing collaboration through joint exercises.

"Commander, Pacific Air Forces & Air Component Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command General Kevin B Schneider today called on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. Discussions focused on advancing defence initiatives and enhancing military-to-military cooperation through joint exercises, training visits & strategic exchanges," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement shared on X.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2047636206566142445

The meeting comes amid sustained efforts by both nations to strengthen interoperability between their armed forces and expand engagement across multiple domains, including air, land and maritime security. Defence ties between India and the United States have significantly expanded over the past decade, with both sides increasingly participating in complex joint exercises and institutional dialogues. (ANI)

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