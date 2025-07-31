New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan interacted with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF), to reinforce defence ties between India and Japan.

The interaction took place on Thursday as part of ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X, the Integrated Defence Staff said, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff interacts with Gen. YOSHIDA Yoshihide, Chief of Staff, JSDF to reinforce defence ties between India and Japan. General Chauhan conveyed best wishes to General Yoshida on his superannuation, appreciating his contributions in strengthening Defence Cooperation between both nations. He also extended greetings to Gen. HIROAKI Uchikura, who will assume the appointment as the next Chief of Staff, JSDF, expressing confidence that the strong momentum in bilateral military ties will continue to grow. CDS reaffirmed India's commitment to deepen Strategic Cooperation with Japan in the Indo-Pacific."

https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/1950593415328018570

General Chauhan's message reaffirmed India's strategic commitment to enhancing cooperation with Japan, especially in light of the evolving regional security environment.

Separately, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), is currently on an official visit to Japan. As part of the visit, he paid tributes at the Memorial Cenotaph and reviewed a Guard of Honour. He also held discussions with Admiral Saito Akira, Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

The Indian Navy said the two naval chiefs discussed steps to strengthen cooperation and synergy between the two navies. These include enhanced operational engagements, interoperability, exchange of best practices, collaborative capacity building, and training exchange initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Defence, The visit is part of ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, in line with the deepening 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership,' with a focus on maritime cooperation.

Discussions are expected to cover a broad range of defence cooperation areas, with a particular focus on maritime security, technological collaboration, and exploring new opportunities for naval synergy and interoperability.

The Chief of the Naval Staff is also scheduled to visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief of the Self-Defence Fleet at the Funakoshi JMSDF Base, the Ministry added. (ANI)

