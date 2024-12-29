Washington, Dec 29 (AP) Charles Dolan, who founded some of the most prominent US media companies including Home Box Office Inc and Cablevision Systems Corp., has died at age 98, according to a news report.

A statement issued Saturday by his family said Dolan died of natural causes, Newsday reported late Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision,” the statement said.

Newsday is owned by Dolan's son, Patrick Dolan, following Cablevision's purchase of Newsday Media Group in 2008, the newspaper reported.

Dolan's legacy in cable broadcasting includes the 1972 launch of Home Box Office, commonly known as HBO, and founding Cablevision in 1973 and the American Movie Classics television station in 1984. He also launched News 12 in New York City, the first 24-hour cable channel for local news in the US, Newsday reported.

Dolan, whose primary home was in Cove Neck Village on Long Island in New York, also held controlling stakes in companies that owned Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers, Newsday reported.

James Dolan, another of Charles Dolan's sons, is CEO of The Madison Square Garden Company, which now controls the sports teams and sports and entertainment venues.

Dolan is survived by six children, 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His wife, Helen Ann Dolan, died in 2023, Newsday reported. (AP)

