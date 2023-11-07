London [UK], November 7 (ANI): King Charles III on Tuesday took part in his first parliamentary session as monarch, continuing the tradition of outlining the British government's legislative priorities. However, this occasion holds added significance as it tested his ability to display political neutrality, a trait for which his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was renowned, The New York Times reported.

The centrepiece speech, drafted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak but delivered by King Charles, is a constitutional oddity. This year's speech, in particular, was closely observed as it included government bills that may contradict the king's personal beliefs.

Also Read | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Seeks G7 Unity on Israel-Hamas War Among Other Items on Crisis-Heavy Global Agenda.

Notably, this included Sunak's plan to expand oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, which has drawn criticism from climate activists. While the Conservative government maintains that it will adhere to its 2050 net-zero targets, the choice to permit further fossil fuel extraction has incited the ire of climate change activists, a cause King Charles has passionately supported for many years, according to the NYT.

King Charles has been a vocal advocate for climate action and environmental conservation, and his first major speech on the environment dates back to 1970. In a speech in France in September, he appealed to the world to "strive together to protect the world from our most existential challenge of all: that of global warming, climate change and the catastrophic destruction of nature."

Also Read | King Charles III Delivers First Speech As British Monarch To Lay Out UK PM Rishi Sunak’s Plans for His Government for Next Parliamentary Year.

However, at the "King's Speech," an occasion known more for its protocol and royal regalia than politics, King Charles showed the expected poker face of a British monarch.

As he announced that one of the government's bills "will support the future licencing of new oil and gas fields," there was little hint of royal disapproval in his expression, according to the NYT.

"It's an oddity we have kept because the ceremonial is part of the monarchy but the speech itself is just the government setting out its policies--that's where the weirdness originates," said Catherine Haddon, programme director at the Institute for Government, an independent think tank.

The monarchy's commitment to political neutrality was consolidated during Queen Elizabeth's reign, and "everything we have seen suggests that Charles is looking to show continuity," Haddon added.

Despite the rarity of a king delivering such a speech after seven decades, the ceremonial grandeur and splendour adhered to a well-established tradition. King Charles, accompanied by his queen, Camilla, arrived at Parliament in a horse-drawn carriage, where they were greeted by a fanfare. Following in the footsteps of Queen Victoria in the mid-19th century, they followed the same route through the building to reach the chamber of the House of Lords.

King Charles paid a brief tribute to his mother as he began reading the 10-minute speech.

The government had already announced that its legislative plans include yearly oil and gas licencing rounds, setting up a potential division with the opposition Labour Party, which has a different stance on oil and gas exploitation in the North Sea.

The government believes that using British energy resources aligns with achieving net zero targets pragmatically. Using British energy resources would allow net zero targets to be achieved in a "pragmatic way that doesn't burden hard-working families," Sunak's official spokesman said, as reported by NYT.

This state opening of Parliament is expected to be the last before the next general election, with the government likely to present policies targeting its core voters, which may include measures appealing to motorists.

In addition to the oil and gas issue, the government announced new legislation on crime, focusing on tougher sentences for the most serious offenders. Legislation was also introduced to implement a gradual smoking ban, as Sunak had promised earlier.

King Charles, although not known for making political statements, has been involved in various causes, including architecture and the environment. While his personal views are well known, this may make him more cautious about appearing neutral during his speech. The state opening of Parliament, a tradition dating back to the 14th century, signifies the start of the parliamentary year and is marked by intricate ceremonies and regal processions.

Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for seven decades, rarely expressed her personal views on contentious issues, maintaining political neutrality. However, speculation about her political leanings occasionally arose, according to a report by The New York Times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)