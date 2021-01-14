Santiago [Chile], January 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Ministry of Health reported 3,394 new daily cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, bringing the country's total caseload to 652,525 amid a resurgence of the virus during the austral summer season.

Minister of Health Enrique Paris said Chile's positivity rate rose to 8.19 percent in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 22 more patients died of the disease in the past day, raising the death toll to 17,204.

According to Paris, the southern region of Magallanes has the highest incidence rate, while increases in new confirmed cases over the past seven days have been seen throughout the country.

Chile's government announced this week it will tighten lockdowns in several areas and step up restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the capital Santiago's international airport remains open to travelers visiting during the peak tourism season of the summer months. (ANI/Xinhua)

