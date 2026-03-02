Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan's beloved rom-com 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is set to return to cinemas, bringing back memories for movie lovers.

The popular film, which hit theatres in 2018 and became a major hit, will be re-released in theatres on March 6, 2026. The makers have confirmed the news, much to the excitement of fans.

Kartik took to his Instagram account to share the announcement on Monday. The 'Chandu Champion' actor shared a special video from the film to mark eight years since its original release. Along with the poster, Kartik wrote, "This Friday... Relive the laughter and emotions once again on the big screen! #SonuKeTituKiSweety re-releases in theatres on 6th March!"

Released in February 2018, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be a surprise box-office success. The film played a crucial role in Kartik Aaryan's career and helped him connect strongly with young audiences. His role as Sonu, a loyal friend struggling with trust and emotional fears, was widely talked about.

Directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films, the film also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in key roles. The story depicted the clash between friendship and love in a light-hearted yet emotional way.

Over the years, the film has gained a strong fan base, and many viewers still remember its dialogues, songs, and performances. The re-release gives fans a chance to watch the film again after eight years on the big screen.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' which also starred Ananya Panday. (ANI)

