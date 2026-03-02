New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that the film 'Shatak', based on the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will be made tax-free in the national capital to encourage more people to watch it.

Speaking to the reporters at the screening of the film in Delhi, the Chief Minister said that 'Shatak' depicts the journey of completing 100 years of the Sangh and highlights its contribution to the service of the nation and India's reconstruction.

"This film named 'Shatak' depicts the journey of completing 100 years of the Sangh. The way the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh contributed every bit of itself in the service of the nation and played its role in India's reconstruction. We felt very good watching the film, and I think everyone should watch this film... On behalf of the Delhi government, we are deciding to make the 'Shatak' film tax-free, and we would like the people of Delhi to watch this film in abundance," she said.

The Delhi CM also posted on X, asserting that the movie is an example of unbroken tenacity and practise of selfless service of the RSS to the nation.

"The Shatabdi Yatra of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a shining example of unbroken tenacity, sacrifice and the practice of selfless service. Since its inception, the Sangh has considered 'Nation First' as the vital element of its life and work. Proto-Sarsanghchalak Most Respected Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ji made individual development the basis of nation building," Rekha Gupta posted on X.

Urging the citizens to watcht he movei, she said, "The film 'Shatak' is an inspiring expression of this century's sadhana, Sangh spirit and dedication to the nation. This is a powerful medium to connect the new generation with this journey. Must see."

Made in association with Panorama, produced by Vir Kapur, directed by Ashish Mall and co-produced by Ashish Tiwari, Shatak was released nationwide on 20 February 2026. (ANI)

