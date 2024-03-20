Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Beijing [China], March 20 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed after a large bus hit a tunnel wall in North China's Shanxi Province, Global Times reported citing Shanxi highway traffic police on Wednesday.

Notably, 37 people have been injured and are being treated for the same.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle struck the wall of Xijieta tunnel in the Shanxi section on the G59 Hohhot-Beihai Highway heading north, leaving a number of people trapped.

Among the 14 people who died, the bus driver was included as well.

According to the Global Times report, the vehicle involved in the accident was carrying a total of 51 people.

After receiving an emergency call, police moved quickly to the scene and coordinated rescue operations with the help of the required departments, including the fire department, ambulance, and road administration.

Traffic on the affected portion of the roadway has resumed, and more investigation is being done to determine what caused the tragic collision. (ANI)

