VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 11: At a time when premium products are often equated with premium pricing, Indian consumer technology brand Orynthis is challenging long-standing assumptions around cost and quality. The company is positioning itself around a simple belief: quality should be non-negotiable, but pricing should remain fair and accessible.

Also Read | Karnataka Congress Leader Mateen Patel Flaunts Guns in Reel on Dhurandhar's 'Fa9la' Song, Probe Launched as Video Goes Viral.

Founded by Roshan Teckchandani, Orynthis was born out of a personal observation that many Indian consumers--particularly young professionals and first-time buyers--often delay or reconsider purchases of everyday technology products due to high price barriers.

"That conversation made me question why everyday products that improve confidence and daily life are priced far beyond what most people are comfortable spending," says Roshan Teckchandani, Founder, Orynthis. "We saw an opportunity to deliver premium performance without inflated mark-ups."

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' Singer Jasmine Sandlas Pauses Delhi Concert After Men Misbehave With Female Fans; Here's What Happened Next (Watch Video).

The brand initially entered the beauty and personal care electronics segment with hairstyling tools designed to offer professional-grade results while remaining affordable for daily users. Its Airultra Series Multihairstyler has emerged as one of the company's best-selling products, gaining traction for its multi-functionality, ease of use, and consistent performance. Positioned as a practical alternative in the premium styling segment, the Airultra Series reflects Orynthis' value-engineering approach--optimising design and sourcing while maintaining safety and durability standards.

Orynthis products are available across leading online marketplaces as well as on the company's official website, www.orynthis.com. The brand reports steady growth driven largely by repeat customers and organic user-generated content, including styling tutorials and product experience videos shared voluntarily by customers.

Beyond beauty electronics, Orynthis has recently expanded into advanced consumer technology with the introduction of AI-powered smart glasses. The product category is witnessing strong demand, particularly among tech-savvy youth and frequent travellers seeking hands-free, smart connectivity solutions integrated into daily life.

According to the company, its expansion strategy remains measured and consumer-focused. Instead of pursuing rapid scale across multiple segments, Orynthis aims to introduce products that align with Indian usage patterns and price sensitivity while maintaining performance benchmarks typically associated with higher-priced brands.

"In our view, premium should be defined by reliability, thoughtful design, and user satisfaction--not by inflated pricing," adds Teckchandani. "We are focused on building long-term trust."

As competition intensifies across consumer electronics categories, Orynthis continues to position itself as a brand seeking to redefine value by balancing innovation with accessibility.

About Orynthis

Orynthis is an Indian consumer technology brand focused on delivering accessible premium products across beauty electronics and smart technology categories. Founded by Roshan Teckchandani, the company aims to combine quality, innovation, and fair pricing for modern Indian consumers.

For more information, visit: www.orynthis.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)