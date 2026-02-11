Islamabad [Pakistan], February 11 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Salman Safdar met party founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail after the Supreme Court designated him as amicus curiae to assess the former premier's living conditions, according to Dawn.

The nearly three-hour meeting took place on Tuesday, following the apex court's directive earlier in the day allowing Safdar to visit the jail. Speaking to reporters outside the facility, Safdar said that Imran was fine and was looking healthy. However, he did not share further details about the meeting, saying that he had to submit a report to the court.

He said once the report was submitted to the court, he would be able to share the details.

As per Dawn, the Supreme Court had earlier declared Safdar amicus curiae and instructed him to visit Adiala jail on Tuesday and submit a written report regarding Imran's living conditions by Wednesday. The development came a day after senior PTI leader Latif Khosa's request for an urgent meeting was turned down by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The bench had observed that such an order could not be passed without hearing the other side and issued a notice to the government. During the resumed hearing, Chief Justice Afridi appointed Safdar as "friend of the court" while directing him to file the report.

PTI counsel Latif Khosa and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court. At the outset, Chief Justice Afridi barred Khosa from speaking. The Attorney General informed the bench that he had "submitted a written response to the chamber in light of the order of August 24, 2023".

In 2023, the Supreme Court had directed the Attorney General to submit a report on Imran's "living conditions in jail". The Attorney General said that the PTI founder was in Attock jail at the time of the order. "We had submitted a written report to the chamber on August 28, 2023," he added, noting that a medical report from August 5 to August 18 was also included.

Chief Justice Afridi remarked, "After the August 24, 2023 order, there has not been any order on record which was satisfactory to the SC". According to Dawn, the court order noted the earlier report pertained to Imran's imprisonment in District jail, Attock, in 2023, and therefore considered it appropriate that a report regarding the present "living conditions of the petitioner in jail" be submitted by the Superintendent, Central Prison, Rawalpindi.

Subsequently, the court appointed Safdar as amicus curiae. "Salman Safdar should go to Adiala as a friend of the court," Chief Justice Afridi said. "We have full faith in Salman Safdar," he further remarked. "He should be given full access to the PTI founder so he may be able to file a written response," he added.

The Chief Justice directed that Safdar should "not be kept waiting outside Adiala", assuring him that in case he encounters any issues, the CJP's personal staff will be available. Safdar asked "if the scope of the report was limited to living conditions only", citing concerns regarding Imran's health in light of a recent medical procedure. "Submit a report of the living conditions only," Chief Justice Afridi responded.

The Attorney General requested the court to "include in the order that a report had already been submitted". Towards the end, Khosa sought acceptance of his request to meet Imran, but it was rejected again. The court adjourned the hearing till February 12.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja recalled his meeting with the chief justice last Friday, adding that Imran's incarceration and health came under discussion. He termed the conversation with the court as "beneficial" and stated that progress had been made as a result of it.

However, the PTI leader clarified, "We are not declaring anything as final. We are not saying everything is good [and] we have gotten everything. This is not the case." He called for the "system to [...] return to humanity". "It is humanity and piousness that we are demanding right now," he stated.

Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 5, 2023, and is currently imprisoned at Rawalpindi's Central Jail. A two-page memorandum filed by PTI last week to the Supreme Court registrar requested immediate jail visitation rights for Imran with his family, doctors, lawyers and friends. The memorandum alleged that Imran's rights as a prisoner and a human being have been consistently violated during this period.

It also highlighted reports about "Imran being subjected to some secretive medical procedure at a hospital in Islamabad and keeping his relatives in the dark in violation of jail rules". (ANI)

