Beijing [China], April 19 (ANI): China and Solomon Islands have signed a framework agreement on security cooperation that neighbours of the South Pacific archipelago fear could open the door to a Chinese naval base in the country.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the agreement in Beijing, saying it would involve China cooperating with Honiara on maintaining social order, protecting people's safety, aid, combating natural disasters and helping safeguard national security, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Also Read | UAE Announces New Visa and Residence Scheme To Attract Global Talent.

Australia and New Zealand have already expressed their concern regarding China's increased military activity and influence in the Indo-Pacific which could destabilize the region as the island could also be used as a stopover for China's troops for tactical replenishments.

Australia said that China has intentions to build a naval base in the Solomon Islands to intimidate the continent.

Also Read | Shanti Sethi, Trail-Blazing Indian American Woman Navy Veteran, Appointed Defence Advisor to US Vice President Kamala Harris.

The United States last week expressed concern over the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, saying this agreement will open the door for the deployment of Chinese military forces to the Pacific nation.

"We believe that signing such an agreement could actually increase destabilisation within the Solomon Islands and could set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told a press briefing.

"Obviously we are concerned about this," he added.

This security deal also comes ahead of top White House and State Department officials' visit to three Pacific Island nations: Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands.

The delegation--which will include representatives from the National Security Council, the Department of State, the Department of Defense, and the United States Agency for International Development--will seek to further deepen US ties with the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)