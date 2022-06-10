Beijing [China], June 10 (ANI): In addition to exchanging views on the regional issues of Central Asia, the participants at the China Plus Central Asian Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Thursday also discussed the situation in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover.

The meeting was chaired by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, and was attended by the Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajik Transport Minister Azim Ibrohim, and Uzbek acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, reported Tolo News.

"We should continue to make good use of the Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the Afghan Issue Among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and other mechanisms," said a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

This comes as no Central Asian country has yet recognized the Taliban. However, China and Turkmenistan have allowed the active presence of the current government's diplomats.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Iran and India called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"The Central Asian nations and UN have limited facilities to bring reforms in Afghanistan. It is the Taliban who have the control to bring reform in Afghanistan" said Torek Farhadi, a political analyst.

However, the Taliban urged countries to engage in relations with the current Afghan government to overcome the challenges, reported Tolo News.

"First of all; they should start diplomatic relations with the current Afghan government, thus all challenges will be solved via official and responsible measures. Then there will be good steps in which the countries seek to resolve the challenges for the Afghans," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban.

The international community listed the formation of an inclusive government, respect for human rights and women's rights, and preventing Afghan soil from terrorist activities, as the preconditions for recognition of the current Afghan government. (ANI)

