Beijing [China], January 20 (ANI): After witnessing the devastating effects of climate change in various countries, including its close ally Pakistan, the Chinese Communist Party has decided to accord more focus on the environment and natural resources of the country, reported China Daily.

China's top political advisory body has set up a new sector on environment and natural resources consisting of 85 names, according to a full list of members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Also Read | Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Says 'We Will Not Go to War With Turkey'.

It will open its first session in Beijing on March 4 at which a new chairman of the CPPCC National Committee will be elected, reported China Daily.

The newly launched sector focusing on the environment and natural resources includes Party and government officials as well as experts and scholars in the field, such as Huang Runqiu, the minister of ecology and environment.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Dead? Kremlin Rubbishes Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's Claims About Russian President's Death.

Shi Taifeng, a CPC Central Committee Political Bureau member and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, said it is to adapt to the CPPCC's sector setting adjustment needs.

During the two provincial sessions held earlier this month, over 30 provincial CPPCC committees have launched a new sector focusing on the environment and resources, reported China Daily.

In line with the guidelines of enhancing and improving the work of the CPPCC issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC has been pushing forward the establishment of the environment and resources sector.

Some experts considered that the economic recovery and China's population decline would be major focuses of this year's two sessions.

Chinese mainland's population declined for the first time in 61 years, which attracted the world's attention.

The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, as well as an important means of promoting socialist democracy in China's political activities.

In practice, CPPCC members serve as advisers for government, legislative and judicial organs and put forward proposals on major political and social issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)