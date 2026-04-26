Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): A recent report highlights growing concerns over Chinese government campaigns in Tibetan regions that allegedly pressure nomadic communities to sell livestock to slaughterhouses, a move critics say threatens traditional livelihoods and cultural practices, as reported by Tibet Times.

According to Tibet Times, official notices dated April 6, authorities in Gade County, part of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, deployed around 100 officials across multiple townships to promote what they describe as "livestock off-take policies".

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These initiatives emphasise subsidies and incentives aimed at encouraging herders to sell yaks and sheep, with officials conducting outreach meetings to boost participation and stabilise rural incomes.

However, sources suggest these measures are part of a broader pattern of state intervention that has steadily undermined pastoral life. Policies such as grassland fencing and land division based on household size have reportedly led to severe pasture shortages, forcing nomads to rent grazing land.

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Combined with annual livestock quotas for slaughter, these pressures are said to be pushing families toward urban relocation. A local Tibetan source stated that such policies not only disrupt economic stability but also conflict with cultural and religious traditions, particularly the practice of freeing animals destined for slaughter. Despite longstanding directives, many Tibetans reportedly resist compliance.

The report also outlines a complex system of taxes, subsidies, and insurance schemes tied to livestock ownership. Herders must meet strict documentation requirements, including ear tags, registration certificates, or even animal remains, to claim compensation for livestock losses. Taxation varies by region, with some areas imposing per-animal fees and mandatory livestock contributions, alongside housing and land taxes, as highlighted by Tibet Times.

Insurance initiatives, including programmes linked to Ping An Insurance, have introduced additional financial obligations, requiring premiums in exchange for compensation on livestock deaths. Critics argue that such systems effectively place control of livestock and land in the hands of the state.

Data referenced in the report indicates that large-scale relocation policies have affected hundreds of thousands of Tibetans over the past two decades. Human rights groups warn that these programmes risk eroding the nomadic way of life, with millions potentially impacted, as reported by Tibet Times. (ANI)

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