Beijing [China], May 30 (ANI): China's top anti-graft body punished 11,351 people in April for violating the country's eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct.

The punished were involved in 7,441 cases, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the monthly statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Also Read | Memorial Day 2022 in United States: Know Date, History, Significance and How the Observance Is Marked on the Last Monday of May.

Among them, 7,603 received Party disciplinary or administrative penalties, said the statement.

As many as 6,411 were sanctioned for engaging in formalities for formalities' sake or bureaucratism practices, and 4,940 were punished for hedonism and extravagant conduct, the Chinese media agency reported.

Also Read | Nepal: Tara Air's 9 NAET Aircraft With 22 On Board, Including 4 Indians Found in Mustang.

Back in 2012, the CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality to combat undesirable work practices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)