Beijing [China], February 11 (ANI): China on Thursday recorded 56 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 33 were reported in Guangxi, 22 in Liaoning, and one in Guizhou, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.

Also Read | India Raises Concern Over Hostile Activities in UK, Seeks Action.

Thursday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 45 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)