Bangkok, Jul 1 (AP) China sanctioned a former Filipino lawmaker Tuesday over legislation that marks out the Philippines' territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Francis Tolentino, who has just finished serving his term as majority leader of the Philippine Senate, is prohibited from entering China as well as the territories of Hong Kong and Macau, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also Read | India-US Relations: President Donald Trump Has Very Good Relationship With PM Narendra Modi, Says White House on India’s Importance in Indo-Pacific.

"For some time, some anti-China politicians in the Philippines have adopted a series of malicious words and deeds on issues related to China for their own selfish interests, which have harmed China's interests and undermined China-Philippines relations," said the statement. "The Chinese government is determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests."

In a statement on X Tuesday, Tolentino said he will “continue to fight — for what rightfully belongs to our nation," adding the sanction was a badge of honour and that no foreign power could silence him.

Also Read | Laos Job Scam Alert: Cybercrime Centre Reveals Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Luring Indians Into Cybercrime Rackets in Vientiane With Fake Job Offers (Watch Video).

Tolentino sponsored a bill called the Philippine Maritime Zones act, which was signed into law last November. That law and a second one called the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes act, reaffirmed the extent of the country's maritime territories in the South China Sea and right to resources from these areas.

The laws drew quick condemnation and dismissal of their legitimacy from China, which claims virtually all of the South China Sea.

“Any objections from China must be met with unwavering defense of our sovereign rights and adherence to lawful arbitration outcomes,” said Tolentino at the time.

The Philippines and China have been engaged in verbal and physical clashes over their claims in the offshore region.

Confrontations between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in the disputed sea have become increasingly common in the past two years, with the Philippine side publicizing videos of Chinese boats firing water cannons. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)