Taipei, Oct 1 (AP) China sent 38 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in the largest display of force this year on China's National Day.

The People's Liberation Army flew 25 fighter jets Friday in the first maneuver, then sent an additional 13 planes that night. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Australia To Lift 18-Month COVID-19 Travel Ban on Its Vaccinated Citizens From November 2021.

The first group of planes included 18 J-16 fighter jets and two H-6 bombers.

China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.

Also Read | Dubai Expo 2020: Piyush Goyal To Inaugurate India Pavilion Today.

Last week, China flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan's involvement in international organisations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)