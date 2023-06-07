Beijing, Jun 7 (AP) China's exports fell 7.5 per cent from a year ago in May and imports were down 4.5 per cent, adding to signs an economic recovery is slowing.

Exports slid to USD 283.5 billion, reversing from April's unexpectedly strong 8.5 per cent growth, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell to USD 217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month's 7.9 per cent contraction.

Also Read | US Shooting Video: Gunfire Reported During School Graduation Ceremony on Virginia Commonwealth University Campus in Richmond, Two Dead.

Trade weakness adds to signs of a slowing of China's rebound following the December lifting of anti-virus controls that disrupted travel and commerce.

Retail spending is weaker than expected as consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. Manufacturing activity has been contracting as interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe chill demand for exports.

Also Read | Air India Flight From Delhi to San Francisco Makes Emergency Landing in Russia, US Says Closely Monitoring Situation.

Forecasters say the peak of the recovery has passed after economic growth accelerated to 4.5 per cent over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter's 2.9 per cent. That is below the ruling Communist Party's official target of “around 5 per cent” for the year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)