Taipei [Taiwan], April 8 (ANI): China's efforts to penetrate Taiwan's defences are becoming more structured, deliberate, and sharply focused, with a notable shift towards recruiting lower-ranking military personnel, according to Tsai Ming-yen, Director-General of Taiwan's National Security Bureau.

Speaking at a legislative session, Tsai highlighted the evolving tactics of China's intelligence operations, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, addressing the Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee of the Legislative Yuan, Tsai explained that China's approach combines intelligence gathering, national security strategies, and "united front" operations into an interconnected system designed to infiltrate Taiwan's institutions.

These activities are not random but carefully orchestrated. He emphasised that Beijing employs organised networks to identify and cultivate targets, often using exchange programmes and local intermediaries to recruit collaborators.

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Previously, China focused on mid-ranking officers, but recent patterns indicate a pivot towards rank-and-file personnel.

Separately, Tsai commented on China's decision to reserve multiple airspace zones for an extended period from late March to early May.

The zones span from the Yellow Sea to the East China Sea, strategically positioned near South Korea and Japan. While Beijing has not officially clarified the purpose, Tsai suggested the move serves both military and political objectives, including monitoring US activity in the region.

The timing of the airspace reservation is also significant, ending shortly before a planned meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

According to Tsai, China may be using this window to assess US responses, particularly after an American reconnaissance aircraft entered one of the designated zones earlier this week.

In response to increasing "grey zone" tactics at sea, Taiwan has strengthened coordination among agencies and enhanced cooperation with international partners on maritime awareness.

Taipei is actively working to counter Beijing's growing pressure through both domestic measures and global collaboration, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)